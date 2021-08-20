JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $502.15

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 502.15 ($6.56) and traded as high as GBX 536 ($7.00). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 536 ($7.00), with a volume of 185,479 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £857.91 million and a PE ratio of 8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 502.15. The company has a quick ratio of 107.92, a current ratio of 107.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.

Get JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.