JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) is Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up about 2.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of JPIB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 8,624 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49.

