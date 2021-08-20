JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,993 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,506 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.