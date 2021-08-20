JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.71. 1,881,506 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72.

