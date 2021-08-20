JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $739.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 739 ($9.66) and last traded at GBX 727 ($9.50), with a volume of 196050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 728 ($9.51).

JTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £981.66 million and a P/E ratio of 80.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 650.94.

In other news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £1,260,000 ($1,646,198.07). Insiders have sold a total of 970,669 shares of company stock valued at $605,125,180 in the last three months.

About JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

