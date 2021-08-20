Julie Brown Sells 23,000 Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total value of £447,350 ($584,465.64).

Julie Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Julie Brown acquired 2,902 shares of Burberry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, for a total transaction of £63,031.44 ($82,350.98).

On Monday, August 2nd, Julie Brown sold 1,330 shares of Burberry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,107 ($27.53), for a total value of £28,023.10 ($36,612.36).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,806.50 ($23.60) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,102.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55. Burberry Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62).

BRBY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,265 ($29.59).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

