Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Short Interest Down 16.0% in July

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 5,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

GRUB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. 143,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,669. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 121,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 138.8% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 585,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,100,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

