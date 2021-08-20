JUST (JST) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, JUST has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $156.77 million and $117.36 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00141319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00149985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,222.93 or 0.99998466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.82 or 0.00908053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00724668 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

