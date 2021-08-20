JustBet Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. JustBet has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $3,439.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00147694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.93 or 1.00060662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.43 or 0.00925769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.29 or 0.00706546 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

