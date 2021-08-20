Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Shares Down 4.4%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) shares dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 238,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 499,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39.

Juva Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

