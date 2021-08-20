Kadena Market Capitalization Hits $114.53 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $114.53 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00144252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00149079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,863.62 or 0.99827549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.46 or 0.00922330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,307.62 or 0.06757422 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,683,705 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.