Karbo Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Karbo has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $400.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.92 or 0.00571938 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001567 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 129.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Karbo

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,171,626 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

