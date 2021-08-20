KARMA (KARMA) Achieves Market Cap of $22.76 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 32.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $22.76 million and approximately $84.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 42% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006087 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00064346 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

