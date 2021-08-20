Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Trading Up 7.5%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.77 and last traded at $108.77. 2,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 142,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.65.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 4,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $451,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,667 shares of company stock worth $4,215,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

