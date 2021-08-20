Karura (KAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.38 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Karura coin can currently be bought for about $8.85 or 0.00018028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Karura has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Karura has a market capitalization of $76.38 million and $4.50 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00136895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00148100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,223.28 or 1.00242448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.18 or 0.00924935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.44 or 0.06625579 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

