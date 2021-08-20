Katalyo Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $37,542.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00136895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00148100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,223.28 or 1.00242448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.18 or 0.00924935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.44 or 0.06625579 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

