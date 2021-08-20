Kattana Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.86 Million (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded up 64.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Kattana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.27 or 0.00012908 BTC on major exchanges. Kattana has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kattana has traded up 77.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00141126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00148785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,657.09 or 1.00089153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00922201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.71 or 0.06672419 BTC.

Kattana Profile

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,686,764 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

