Kava.io (KAVA) Market Cap Hits $556.98 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $6.84 or 0.00014041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $556.98 million and $88.51 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00078341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00318423 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00050205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,184.52 or 0.02431897 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 142,112,066 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

