KCS Wealth Advisory Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,474 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.72. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $297.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

