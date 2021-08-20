KE (NYSE:BEKE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.44

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.44 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 178594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday. 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Get KE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion and a PE ratio of 47.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,403,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth approximately $950,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in KE by 127.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,833,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,776,000 after buying an additional 2,149,272 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in KE in the second quarter worth approximately $623,140,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KE by 57.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,932,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after buying an additional 1,072,862 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.