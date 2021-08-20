Keep Network (KEEP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.03 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $221.59 million and approximately $21.03 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 574,240,099 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

