Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,000 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $835.63. The stock had a trading volume of 338,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,250. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $817.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

