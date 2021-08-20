Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Kellogg by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,665 shares of company stock worth $26,779,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

