Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €40.00 Price Target

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €40.00 ($47.06) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €29.87 ($35.14).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €33.13 ($38.98) on Friday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52-week high of €33.66 ($39.60). The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

