Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,006,920 shares of company stock valued at $71,158,431. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

