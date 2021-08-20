Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.49 on Friday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

