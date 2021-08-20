Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.68% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KCE. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KCE opened at $95.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.54. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $99.32.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

