Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.57% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTXO. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 101,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,607,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter.

FTXO stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78.

