Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,258,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after purchasing an additional 843,705 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

