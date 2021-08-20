Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 743 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $232.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.