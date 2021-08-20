Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,075,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $63.68 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

