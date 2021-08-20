Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 9.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Moderna by 17.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Moderna by 1,062.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 40,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $375.53 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 308,200 shares of company stock worth $81,150,258. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.