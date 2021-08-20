Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.57. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

