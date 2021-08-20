Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total value of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,534,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $833.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $817.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $845.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.28.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

