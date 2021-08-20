Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,907 American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,633 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $289.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $289.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

