Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 23,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

RRR opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.