Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Upgraded to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KYCCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $643.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyence has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.00.

Shares of Keyence stock opened at $569.50 on Friday. Keyence has a twelve month low of $398.00 and a twelve month high of $599.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $531.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

