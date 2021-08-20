Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Short Interest Update

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,395,700 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,822,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,515.8 days.

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.13. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $29.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

