Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Update

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,840,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 32,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after buying an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,982,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,857,000 after buying an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

