Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) Declares €0.20 Dividend

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of €0.20 ($0.23) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

KGP stock traded up GBX 1.38 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 95.52 ($1.25). 64,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,631. The company has a market cap of £173.08 million and a P/E ratio of 46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Kingspan Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.30 ($1.28). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.44.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.