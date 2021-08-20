Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Buys 8,517 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 8,517 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $45,651.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 342,589 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $1,709,519.11.

NYSE:KFS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services during the first quarter worth $128,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 406,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares in the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

