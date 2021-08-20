Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

TSE K opened at C$7.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.94. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.23 and a twelve month high of C$13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$827,235.64.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

