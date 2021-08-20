Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 724,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 21.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $13,384,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

