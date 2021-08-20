KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $322.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

