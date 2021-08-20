KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $193.73 million and $25.77 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for $24.89 or 0.00050774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00136057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00147053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,846.04 or 0.99656767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.29 or 0.00922764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.81 or 0.06620142 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

