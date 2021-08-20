Klaytn Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00003867 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $124.84 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00136651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00148641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,792.48 or 1.00100156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.52 or 0.00940675 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.81 or 0.00713553 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,267.95 or 0.06704369 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,650,844,336 coins and its circulating supply is 2,497,195,880 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

