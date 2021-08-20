Kleros Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $98.91 million and $2.40 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00192507 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 613,169,757 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.