Klever (KLV) Market Cap Achieves $146.55 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Klever has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $146.55 million and $1.37 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00141157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00148599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,866.36 or 0.99191506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00910885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.00710126 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

