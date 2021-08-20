Klimatas (KTS) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $9,525.20 and approximately $175.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

