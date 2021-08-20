Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KNRRY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,772. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.34. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

